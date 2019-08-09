Lidl launches reusable fruit and veg bags in ‘UK first’

Lidl has launched reusable fruit and vegetable bags in its supermarkets across the UK.

The grocer claims it is the first UK supermarket to do so and expects the move will help significantly reduce the amount of plastic used by its customers.

The drawstring bags are being sold at a price of 69p for two, meaning flimsy single-use plastic options will no longer be necessary.

Last year Lidl removed black plastic from its fruit and vegetable range by the end of the month and recently trialled the removal of 9p plastic bags from 54 of its shops in Wales.