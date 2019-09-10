Could car parks be the electric mobility centres of the future?

German energy firm innogy and car park operator APCOA have agreed to work together to design what they call the electric mobility centres of the future.

Both companies have signed a declaration of intent to develop solutions to equip car parks with electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, as well as a range of other smart technologies and digital services.

They say as the drive towards electric mobility gains momentum, it will change the requirements placed on urban transport infrastructure – the firms believe car parks have significant potential to become low carbon energy centres, with solar panels on roofs generating renewable power in conjunction with battery storage systems and intelligent energy management technologies.

They initially plan to kit out APCOA car parks with intelligent charging infrastructure able to use digital systems to simplify finding charging points and paying for a parking space and electricity together.

Philippe Op de Beeck, CEO of APCOA, said: “We are delighted to have found innogy as a strategic partner with whom we can play a major role in the transformation of transport in cities. With around 1.5 million parking spaces at approximately 10,000 sites in 13 European countries, we have a solid foundation for interlinking parking facilities and sustainable urban mobility.

“Together with innogy’s experience in the area of electric mobility and an extensive digital service portfolio, we will be able to provide different customer groups with tailor-made services in future.”