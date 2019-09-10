Latest Jobs – Fuel Route Systems Engineer – Energy Jobline

The Opportunity

We’re proud to be at the forefront of nuclear energy. Investing in new nuclear builds, championing low-carbon energy – we’re working hard for a brighter future. Join us as a Fuel Route Systems Engineer and you’ll help to make sure we can continue to do so. A vital part of the operation of our existing power stations, you’ll use your engineering experience to support safe and reliable operation of the fuel routes across the generating fleet. The role includes development of defuelling safety cases and support to an extensive programme of plant hardening modifications and process improvements. The branch also provides fuel handling expertise to EDF Energy’s nuclear new build interests. This important role requires a strong intellect and the development of complex safety cases so a good degree and a logical approach will be invaluable. Do well in this key position – and make the most of the fantastic training and development opportunities on offer – and your future at EDF Energy will be looking very bright indeed.

The Person

We are looking for an enthusiastic individual who is organised, self-motivated with a positive attitude and able to work under their own initiative. You’ll need drive, a sense of ownership and a “can do” attitude. You will be trained as to why nuclear is special and be required to demonstrate the highest standards of nuclear professionalism and safety.

We’ll value your existing skills and experience while providing the opportunity for individuals with an agile approach, and mind set, to develop your career.

Principal Accountabilities

Your responsibilities will include:

Provision of fit for purpose, timely support and advice to stations with respect to fuel route safety cases and plant

Supporting the delivery of fuel route modifications, including equipment reliability enhancements, from concept through to testing and implementation

Production of safety justifications to underwrite modifications to fuel route plant and operations

Leading the delivery of work through contract partners, including contract management and budget control

Developing and maintaining knowledge of fuel route plant and the technical disciplines underpinning fuel handling safety cases

FRSB is unique in offering engineers the opportunity to work closely with Station colleagues on plant, along with internal and external regulators. As a result of this our engineers are in high demand and continually recruited into other areas of EDF.

The Skills

Essential skills, knowledge and experience required for this position:

You will be educated to degree level (or equivalent) in Mechanical Engineering, Nuclear Engineering or related science discipline

A systematic approach to problem solving, underpinned by an understanding of engineering fundamentals

Application of sound engineering judgement in managing risk and uncertainty, experience in Fault Studies or Probabilistic Safety Assessment would be an advantage but is not essential

An ability to work both autonomously and as part of an effective multi-disciplined team

Proactive organisation and prioritisation of a demanding workload when faced with conflicting demands, with flexibility to adapt to change

A questioning attitude with attention to detail when required, whilst also understanding the ‘bigger picture’

Clear and effective communications and stakeholder management, with an ability to negotiate and influence others

Self-motivated with a positive attitude to work

Desirable skills, knowledge and experience required for this position:

Experience of working in the nuclear power industry is desirable, although successful candidates will be supported by all the necessary training and development to underpin the role

Commercial acumen and experience of contract management would be beneficial

Chartered status, or working towards this, would be desirable

Why EDF Energy?

EDF Energy is a core part of the EDF Group, one of the largest energy companies in Europe with key business operations in the UK, France, Italy and Belgium. We’re the UK’s largest producer of low-carbon electricity, the biggest supplier of electricity by volume in Great Britain, the largest supplier to British businesses, and we employ more than 13,000 people. We operate nuclear, coal and gas power stations, wind farms, and combined heat & power plants. We have a focus on safe, dependable energy generation and an ethos of service excellence. We are playing a leading role in new nuclear build in the UK to secure a bright future for the combined business and its employees.

