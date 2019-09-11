Latest Jobs – Umbilical Engineer – Energy Jobline

NES Global Talent is looking for an Umbilical Engineer for a 6 month mission for a Major EPC in Paris (minimum duration, contract extendable).

The scope and requirements are :

The umbilical engineer can be involved in FEED execution, TENDERING activities or PROJECT execution.

The main responsibilities encompass the issuance and revision of the material requisition and specification, review, and clarification of suppliers technical documentation and technical recommendation to the procurement. An experience will be the focal point for the discipline and will have strong interaction with other discipline (not only technical but also liaison with expediting, inspection, and procurement)

– Extra competence with flexible engineering and dynamic system design (ORCAFLEX) will be appreciated.

– Candidate should have around 5 years experience

NB : Candidate should be able to work in EU (valid work permit and visa) and speak English.

Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.

To apply and find out more click here.

This is a promoted article.