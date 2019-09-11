Scottish local authorities granted £450,000 for energy efficiency

The Scottish Government has announced funding totalling £450,000 for local authorities to improve the energy efficiency of homes across Scotland.

The grant is available to nine councils that have not yet piloted Local Heat and Energy Efficiency Strategies (LHEES), which aim to identify solutions to reduce emissions from buildings and tackle fuel poverty.

They include Angus Council, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, East Ayrshire Council, East Dunbartonshire Council and East Renfrewshire Council, Moray Council, North Ayrshire Council, South Ayrshire Council and West Dunbartonshire Council.

The government is inviting these local authorities to submit an application for a pilot project to test LHEES in their areas.

The deadline for submission of all proposals is 18th October 2019.

Scottish Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse said: “Communities and local authorities are vital in helping us achieve our ambitious target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. These strategies will give local authorities and communities a real stake in planning how to reduce emissions from how we heat our homes and buildings.

“The Local Heat and Energy Efficiency Strategies, which have already been piloted by some local authorities, respond directly to the Committee on Climate Change recommendations and will empower communities to play an active role in reducing emissions.”