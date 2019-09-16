EU invests €46m to modernise electricity system in Czechia

The EU is investing €46 million (£41m) to help modernise the electricity system in Czechia and help boost the nation’s energy security.

The funding will be used to upgrade and extend the electricity substation of Kočín, southern Bohemia, one of the most important nodes in the Czech transmission system.

The extension of the substation will enable the implementation of two other Projects of Common Interest: the connection of a second circuit on the existing Kočín-Preštice power line and the new 120-km-long Kočín-Mírovka overhead line.

These two projects will reinforce the Priority Corridor for north-south Electricity Interconnections in central-eastern and south-eastern Europe, increasing Czechia’s access to renewable energy – mainly wind energy from Germany and solar power from Italy – and helping cut greenhouse gas emissions in the country.

The project is expected to be completed in November 2023

Maroš Šefčovič, Vice President in charge of the Energy Union said: “This EU investment will boost energy security of Czechia as well as the region by reducing the risk of blackouts and by facilitating the import of clean energy from neighbouring countries. It is yet another example of the Energy Union delivering on the ground.”