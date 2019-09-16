Gucci claims to get emissions in the bag with offset scheme

Gucci has announced it is now 100% carbon-neutral across its own operations and supply chain.

The fashion giant says it will account for all the greenhouse gas emissions it generates through carbon offsets by contributing to four UN-backed Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+) projects.

These schemes aim to help protect and restore forests in order to help mitigate climate change and preserve biodiversity.

The company noted it is important for businesses to be transparent and responsible for their emissions.

MarcoBizzarri President and CEO of Gucci. “We are redefining carbon neutrality to encompass our entire supply chain and we hope other CEOs across sectors will view this as a call to action.

“Because collective action is needed now in order to make a significant contribution to our nature and society in the coming decade and for our future generations.”

Climate activists from the Extinction Rebellion group doused themselves in fake blood and blocked an entrance to London Fashion Week yesterday.