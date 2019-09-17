Sir David Attenborough named ambassador for biodiversity review

Sir David Attenborough has agreed to become the ambassador for a landmark government review into the loss of biodiversity and its impact on the economy.

Commissioned by the Treasury, the review will assess the economic benefits of biodiversity globally as well as the economic costs and risks of biodiversity loss.

It will also identify a range of actions that can enhance biodiversity while delivering economic prosperity.

The review, led by Professor Sir Partha Dasgupta, aims to demonstrate the UK’s position at the forefront of environmental protection.

The news comes after the UK became the first country to legally commit to net zero emissions by 2050.

Professor Dasgupta said: “Biodiversity is at the heart of our way of life – therefore it is vital we preserve it for generations to come. By placing an economic value on the benefits of biodiversity we will be able to prevent its demise – which is a win-win for our future generations and economies.

“I look forward to working with this esteemed panel of experts who bring valued insights and challenge to help meet our objectives in this review.”

Chancellor Sajid Javid added: “We’re determined to leave the environment in a better state than we found it for future generations. Protecting nature’s biodiversity has both environmental and economic benefits.

“That’s why we asked Professor Dasgupta to carry out the first review of its kind into this area and I’m delighted Sir David Attenborough has agreed to be an Ambassador.”