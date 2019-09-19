Europe’s ‘largest’ power-to-heat facility opened in Berlin

A new power-to-heat facility claimed to be the largest in Europe has been opened in Berlin.

Vattenfall said the unit, which has a total capacity of 120MW, has been connected to the district heating grid at its Reuter West power plant.

It will produce and store heat from excess electricity, generated by renewable energy sources, with the installed capacity equivalent to around 60,000 household water boilers.

It works like a continuous flow water heater that uses wind energy to heat water, with the water supplied to the district heating network or used for industrial processes.

Following the investment in this project as well as in gas-fired heat-only boilers in Berlin’s Spandau district, Vattenfall said the coal-fired Reuter C plant can be decommissioned later this year.

Tuomo Hatakka, Head of Business Area Heat said: “The power-to-heat plant is another important milestone of our coal exit in Berlin latest 2030 and a concrete step to enable a fossil-free living within one generation also in the capital of Germany.”