US invests $56.5m in advanced clean coal technologies

The US Department of Energy (DOE) is investing $56.5 million (£45m) in research and development projects for advanced clean coal technologies.

A total of 32 winners will share the funding for projects including carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), steam turbine efficiency and advanced materials.

One of the projects will develop innovative uses of domestic coal for upgraded coal-based feedstocks used to produce power and make steel.

Another project aims to foster the development and deployment of innovative systems for improving efficiency and environmental performance.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry said: “The Department of Energy is committed to advancing technologies that will allow us to meet our energy needs in an environmentally responsible way.

“We will continue our commitment to investing in research, development and demonstration initiatives to drive these innovative clean coal technologies forward.”