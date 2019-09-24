P&G joins labelling scheme to bin confusing recycling instructions

Procter and Gamble (P&G) has joined a labelling scheme that aims to get rid of confusing recycling instructions and instead provide clear and concise guidance.

The On-Pack Recycling Label scheme (OPRL) aims to make it easier for customers to figure out what to do with their rubbish and in doing so, help reduce the volume of waste sent to landfill.

As almost every home in the UK contains at least four P&G products, the move is expected to have a significant impact on recycling rates – it is also expected to help the firm drive towards its goal of ensuring 100% of its product packaging is recyclable or reusable by 2030.

Recent research conducted by OPRL revealed despite 84% of consumers checking packaging for recycling advice, 54% still throw away one recyclable item into the general rubbish bin per day.

It suggests there are currently 39 different rules for what can be recycled in UK households, depending on facilities available to each local authority.

P&G says its homecare and fabric care brands will be the first to contain the on-pack recycling label, which will be placed on packaging by 2020.

Jane Bevis, Chair of OPRL, said: “Our research shows that advice on-pack is the single most important source of information for consumers on recycling and consumers keep telling us that all they want is consistent messaging, no matter whose packaging they look at.

“This major move by P&G’s brands to roll out the label means millions more will see the same advice on their favourite brands, every day. Together we are shaping the nation’s recycling habits.”