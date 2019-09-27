EXPO 2019 Sponsors

ENGIE Impact

ELN TV

By Kamile Baranauskaite
Friday 27 September 2019

ENGIE Impact delivers tailored sustainability consulting and services to clients across the globe. Comprised of existing ENGIE Group portfolio businesses that are leaders within their respective markets, ENGIE Impact brings together a wide range of strategic and technical capabilities to create a more effective, comprehensive offering for our clients—so we can take on their toughest sustainability challenges and they can see real results.

www.engieimpact.com

