Rolls-Royce to sell North American civil nuclear unit to Westinghouse

Rolls-Royce has signed an agreement to sell its North American civil nuclear service unit to Westinghouse Electric Company.

The acquisition will expand Westinghouse’s global capabilities in digital, engineering services, plant automation and monitoring systems, field services and manufacturing.

Rolls-Royce – which operates 11 sites in Canada, France, UK and the US, said the sale consists of its civil nuclear services businesses in the US and Canada along with sites at Mondragon, France and Gateshead, UK, which are currently part of its Power Systems business unit.

It does not, however, include the instrumentation and controls business based in Grenoble, France and the new nuclear build operations or small modular reactor activities in the UK.

Patrick Fragman, President and CEO of Westinghouse said: “Creating customer value and supporting our customers’ operations is a key driver for Westinghouse. Acquiring Rolls-Royce will strengthen our ability to serve the nuclear operating fleet through an expanded presence in our core business while adding new digital offerings.

“This acquisition is an important step in our growth strategy.”

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals.