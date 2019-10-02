Green Investment Group and BNEF partner to assess renewables’ climate benefits

The Green Investment Group (GIG) and Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) have teamed up to assess the positive carbon impact of renewable energy assets.

Macquarie-owned GIG has combined its Carbon Score methodology with BNEF’s renewable projects data to build a tool to evaluate the climate benefits of more than 40,000 wind and solar farms globally.

GIG said the aim is to provide a “simple and intuitive” Carbon Score for renewable assets, enabling BNEF clients to quickly, clearly and consistently assess and compare the positive carbon impact of individual assets, fund portfolios or power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Through the partnership, GIG’s Carbon Score will be applied to more than 60% of the world’s consented wind and solar projects.

Mark Dooley, Global Head of GIG, said: “I am delighted that this joint initiative between GIG and BNEF brings together two global leaders in their field. The transition to a lower carbon economy demands that climate impacts are factored into investment decisions.

“GIG has developed market-leading methodologies in the quantification of environmental benefits and I’m proud that we’re opening access to our Carbon Scores, to help stakeholders quantify their positive contribution in tackling climate change.”

Jon Moore, CEO of BNEF added the initiative will help promote investments in renewable energy.