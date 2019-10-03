Final turbine installed at ‘world’s largest’ offshore wind farm

Work on what is claimed will be the largest offshore wind farm in the world is nearing completion with the installation of the final turbine.

Developer Ørsted said each 7MW Siemens Gamesa turbine at the Hornsea One offshore wind farm, located in Yorkshire, will be able to power a UK home for more than a day with a single rotation.

The blades are 75 metres long and handcrafted in Hull, with each set of three picked for the closest match in characteristics to avoid any being out of balance.

A total of 174 turbines have now been installed and once completed, the wind farm will be able to generate enough electricity to power more than a million homes in the UK.

Located around 120km off the coast, it is said to be the furthest offshore wind farm every built from the shore.

Duncan Clark, Ørsted Programme Director for Hornsea One added: “The milestone of this last turbine being installed only nine months after the first one was erected is just one small part of this record-breaking project. Hornsea One has truly paved the way for the next generation of offshore wind farms.

“At the time of taking on the project, it’s scale and the technical pioneering required seemed a Herculean challenge but a truly extraordinary effort from all those involved have managed to make this impressive feat of engineering the new norm.

“We have benefitted from fantastic working relationships with contractors and suppliers, and that includes vessel providers who have maintained a constant stream of communication to ensure that turbine installation has been concluded on time and within budget.”