Energy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng confirmed for Energy Live EXPO 2019!

Energy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng has been confirmed as a Headline Speaker for Energy Live Expo 2019!

It’s been an extraordinary time over the past year with huge changes in the perception of plastic, nearly two months without coal generation, vast campaigns by companies and organisations to show their green credentials against a background of public dissent and anger – who better to talk you through it all than the Minister of State at the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy?

Mr Kwarteng will open the event with a keynote speech and you won’t want to miss it – If you are an energy end-user and would like to come along for free, please register with Harry at [email protected].

We look forward to seeing you all on November 5th 2019 at the QEII Centre, Westminster.