EDF to supply London’s new theme park with renewable power

EDF has signed a deal to supply a new theme park with renewable power.

It claims the move will enable the London Resort to become one of the most sustainable major theme park destinations in the world once it opens in 2024.

The energy firm will build, own and operate onsite renewable energy generation and storage facilities for the proposed entertainment complex in Swanscombe, Kent, supplying all of the park’s energy requirements for a 25-year period.

Vincent de Rul, Director of Energy Solutions at EDF Energy said: “We’re looking forward to working with the London Resort to create a bespoke low carbon energy solution for one of the UK’s most exciting projects.

“This opportunity is unlike anything else currently being developed and this gives us scope to do something new with the latest technologies available.”