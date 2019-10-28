Scotland plans to introduce charge for single-use cups

The Scottish Government has announced plans to introduce a charge for single-use cups under new legislation.

The amount has yet to be confirmed, however, environmental advisers previously suggested a charge of between 20p and 25p.

Scottish Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said the proposal for the new legislation will be introduced in the forthcoming Circular Economy Bill.

If the legislation is passed, the level of charge will be subject to consultation in Scotland and approval by Parliament.

It is one of a range of measures that will be implemented to tackle single-use products in the country to tackle the throwaway culture. The consumption of single-use cups is estimated to reach 310 million a year by 2025 at current rates.

Ms Cunningham added: “The scale of the challenge is clear – an estimated 4,000 tonnes of waste is generated by single-use cups each year, wasting valuable raw materials and generating unnecessary CO2 emissions in the process.

“For Scotland to become a net zero society, we need a fundamental re-think about how we use and reuse materials and how we handle waste. That is why I am proposing further bold action to tackle Scotland’s reliance on single-use items.

“I am clear, however – as is the Panel’s advice – that no single measure will be effective on its own. Our approach must involve a joined-up effort across government, business, communities and individuals. Whether it is making the decision to switch from disposable to reusable cups or making sure cups are dealt with more effectively at the end of their life, we all need to do more to support a more circular economy and reduce our environmental impact.”