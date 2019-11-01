Breeze Energy told to pay £486,232 in Renewable Obligation taxes

Ofgem has ordered Breeze Energy to pay £486,232.06 including interest in Renewable Obligation taxes.

Under the scheme, suppliers have to demonstrate they have sourced enough electricity from renewable sources to meet their obligation by presenting Renewables Obligation Certificates (ROCs) to the regulator.

If insufficient ROCs are provided, suppliers need to make up this shortfall by paying into a buy-out fund by 31st August – Breeze Energy failed to do this.

Ofgem has announced Breeze Energy is required to make the necessary payment immediately and has warned if this does not happen, it will have to take further action to enforce payment.

It yesterday issued Nabuh Energy with a provisional order compelling the supplier to pay £872,200.62 plus interest.