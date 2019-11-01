ELN to join The Future of Design and Technology Summit as official partner

We are pleased to announce that ELN will be joining The Future of Design and Technology Summit as the event’s exclusive online energy news partner.

The stage is set to create investment opportunities, channel interest from investors globally and showcase the latest cutting-edge technology and advances in AI tech, EV’s, Cleantech, Smart Energy, Blockchain, IoT and Carbon Zero initiatives.

The IET building at Savoy Place, London, is the perfect setting for this exclusive technology showcase event – the Turing Lecture Theatre will play host with state-of-the-art audiovisual facilities, virtual event capacity, enlarged screen and built-in stage.

Speakers include climate change strategist Tadhg Giles of Climate Valley, the Managing Director and Founder of qEnergy Dr Li Yao and Yolanda Berry, Principal Consultant for UK Behavioural Economics, along with many more.

ELN Editor Sumit Bose will also be hosting one of the panels on the day.

Take a look at the rest of the current speaker line-up and order your 10% discounted tickets using the ELN10 Promo code by clicking right here.