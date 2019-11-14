Octopus Renewables buys nine wind farms in €100m deal

Octopus Renewables has agreed to buy nine wind farms across France, Ireland and the UK in two deals worth more than €100 million (£86m).

It is acquiring the projects, which are a mix of operational and construction-ready facilities with a total capacity of 130MW, from global renewable energy company RES.

That takes the total onshore wind portfolio of Octopus to 470MW across 21 sites.

RES will continue to handle the construction, asset management, operation and maintenance of the wind farms.

Alex Brierley, Co-Head of Octopus Renewables, part of the Octopus Group, said: “This is a further stride for Octopus into the European wind market, mirroring our strength in solar. With these assets, we’ve significantly expanded our onshore wind footprint in France, which continues to be highly attractive as a destination for investment in renewable energy.

“Likewise, the favourable support regime in Ireland and the potential for further renewable capacity made it a natural target market for us.”