New York announces $4m for energy efficiency in schools

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced $4 million (£3m) in funding to help schools invest in energy efficiency and green energy projects.

The programme, which will support schools serving Prekindergarten through Grade 12 students, is encouraging them to lower energy use and utility bills while cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

The P-12 Schools Initiative supports the state’s goal to reduce emissions by 85% by 2050.

Schools participating in the programme will receive complimentary services including free benchmarking and free heating and cooling screening.

Governor Cuomo said: “New York is a leader in the fight against climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions is crucial to achieving our ambitious goals. With initiatives like P-12 Schools, we are empowering schools across the state to take action in creating solutions to protect our environment.”