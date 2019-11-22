Black Friday deal: E.ON offers £400 off for in-roof solar panels

Homeowners looking to install in-roof solar panels are being offered a £400 discount by energy supplier E.ON for a limited time.

With solar panels and battery storage technology, consumers can generate and store their own clean electricity and save money on their energy bills.

Solar customers who opt for battery systems are said to use 30% more of the electricity they generate than with the renewable energy technology alone.

The Big Six supplier offers flexible payment options, enabling householders to spread the cost over one, two or three years with interest-free credit.

Dr Jon Kirby, Head of Solar and Storage at E.ON UK said: “At E.ON, we’re committed to ensuring customers have the opportunity to be part of the energy revolution. With a growing desire to adopt self-generation systems like solar and battery storage, we’re proud to offer innovative new deals like our ‘Black Friday’ offer, to help drive further take-up of technologies that can have a significant and positive impact on our home energy.

“By taking power into our own homes and generating our own clean energy, we can take a step closer in helping to create a better tomorrow. We know how important renewable technologies are in the battle against climate change, which is why we’re leading the way and helping customers take part.”