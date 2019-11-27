National Grid launches nine-year reactive electricity tender

National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) has launched a nine-year tender for reactive power absorption to solve a high voltage requirement in the Mersey region.

Reactive power services help ensure voltage levels on the system remain within a given range, above or below nominal voltage levels.

Keeping the voltage steady requires careful management – a deviation as small as 5% above or below can have knock on impacts across the electricity network, such as increased wear and tear of equipment and additional maintenance costs.

It is the first time National Grid ESO is offering a long term contract for reactive power, which forms part of how the organisation is transforming how it manages transmission constraints, such as voltage and stability.

The new approach aims to drive consumer value through determining whether there are more economic solutions to network asset investment.

The tender for 1st April 2022 will have two stages: a technical submission on 13th December 2019 and commercial submission on 21st February 2020.

National Grid ESO states: “We instruct generators or other asset owners to either absorb or generate reactive power. Managing voltage levels comes from maintaining a balance between elements on the system, which either absorb reactive power (decreasing voltage) or generate reactive power (increasing voltage).”