MOD takes aim at 1.4MW subsidy-free solar power plant in Gloucester

A planning application has been submitted for the development of a 1.4MW subsidy-free solar power plant at the Duke of Gloucester Barracks in Gloucestershire.

It would consist of 5,200 solar panels and generate enough electricity to power around 350 homes as well as save 400 tonnes of CO2 a year.

It will be connected by private wire to the Barracks – which means power will be consumed on site – accounting for one third of its total consumption over a year.

Swindon Borough Council’s Public Power Solutions (PPS), in partnership with the Ministry of Defence’s (MOD) delivery partner, the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) carried out all the project development work, including feasibility studies and grid works.

The planning application, which include proposals to improve the grassland maintenance of the site with additional biodiversity enhancements for birds and reptiles on other areas of the Barracks, was submitted to Cotswold District Council on behalf of the Secretary of State for Defence.

The project is the first in a pilot programme which could see up to 6MW of solar power capacity installed across four sites over the next year as part of the Army’s commitment to greening its estate.

Major General David Southall, Director of the Army’s Basing and Infrastructure organisation said: “We are very excited at the opportunity to drive greater sustainability into the Army estate. We remain wholly committed to becoming more energy efficient and this is an excellent example of the innovation we will harness to enable this.”