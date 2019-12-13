Siemens Gamesa to deploy its ‘most powerful’ onshore turbine in Sweden

Siemens Gamesa has announced it will be deploying its most powerful geared turbine at an onshore wind farm in Sweden.

The company has won a deal to supply its turbine for the 231MW Skaftåsen project, with the first of 35 units, all with flexible power rating operating at 6.6MW, to be installed in the second quarter of 2021.

It says project developer Arise AB and infrastructure investment manager Foresight Group chose the onshore turbines due to its “strong performance and advanced design” and signed a 30-year full-service agreement.

The order marks the debut of the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform, with the largest rotor diameter turbines – 155 and 170 metres – which the company says results in maximum performance in high, medium and low-wind conditions.

The hardware is capable of withstanding temperatures as low as -40°C and operating at temperatures as low as -30°C.

Alfonso Faubel, Siemens Gamesa’s Onshore Business Unit CEO said: “Our vision has been to create the most competitive onshore product for any site condition and requirements. We can increase the operating rating power or adapt the Siemens Gamesa 5.X to low temperature conditions – and we have designed it with two rotor variants and carbon caps on blades.

“We are pushing the boundaries of onshore wind power with this platform, which offers the largest AEP [Annual Energy Production] in the onshore segment. And we are very pleased to partner up with pioneering companies such as Arise and Foresight who are willing to take wind power to the next level with us.”