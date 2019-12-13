New roadside tech ‘can improve quality of polluted air by 99%’

A new technology promises to suck exhaust pollution away from the road and into a cleaning unit to dramatically improve air quality.

Pollution Solution’s patented technology can capture harmful and toxic air at the kerb, before carrying it away to a series of partially-submerged pods installed in the centre of the roadway.

These pods are connected by underground pipes to the cleaning units, which are able to remove 99% of the harmful particles, such as particulate matter, nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons and ozone.

The technology is said to be best-suited to “hotspot areas” of high pollution with slow-moving or stationary traffic.

The roadside air cleaning units need to be cleaned between every three months to a year, depending on location.

The firm behind the technology says the system is quick and economical to install – they add it is ready to be subjected to final approval testing prior to installation in the public domain.