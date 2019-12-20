Pernod Ricard shows sustainable spirit and joins RE100

Wine and spirits firm Pernod Ricard has officially become a member of the RE100.

Led by The Climate Group in partnership with CDP, the RE100 initiative brings together businesses committed to 100% renewable electricity.

The producer of Australian wine brands Jacob’s Creek, St Hugo and Wyndham Estate has pledged to move towards 100% renewable electricity in its production sites and administrative offices by 2025 and to reduce absolute carbon emissions of production sites by 30% by 2030.

Sam Kimmins, Head of RE100, said: “I am delighted to welcome Pernod Ricard to the RE100 initiative – by committing to make the switch to renewable energy, they are demonstrating the growing demand for clean power.

“We applaud their ambitious commitment of switching to 100% renewable electricity by 2025, and urge other companies to follow their lead.”