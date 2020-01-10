Quorn leads climate diet charge with carbon labelling

Quorn is to become the first major brand to introduce carbon footprint data on its products.

The ‘Farm to Shop’ data, certified by the Carbon Trust, aims to help consumers make more informed choices about the sustainability and climate impact of the food they eat.

The data will initially be available on the Quorn website and will be rolled out onto the packaging of its top 30 selling products, including Quorn Mince, Quorn Crispy Nuggets and Quorn Crispy Nuggets, later this year.

Quorn claims to be the first meat-free food manufacturer in the world to introduce third party carbon footprint accreditation via the Carbon Trust.

The company says its products enabled savings of 200,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent compared to meat in 2018.

A spokesperson from Quorn said: “This is about giving people the information needed to make informed decisions about the food they eat and the effect it has on our planet’s climate – in the same way that nutrition information is clearly labelling to help inform decisions on health – and we’re asking other brands to get on board with us.”