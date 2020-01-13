Masdar inks deal to develop 220MW solar plant in Azerbaijan

Masdar has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the development of a 200MW utility-scale solar power project.

It will design, finance, build and operate the project, which will be located 75 kilometres southwest of the capital city of Baku.

The solar plant supports Azerbaijan’s target of producing 30% of its electricity needs from renewable energy sources by 2030.

Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said: “The diversification of electricity production via utilising renewable energy sources is one of the main priorities of focus by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“By signing this agreement, from now on, we are starting a new phase in the renewable energy sector of Azerbaijan. Our co-operation with Masdar, as one of our first foreign partners in the renewable energy sector, will make a contribution to achieve our goals regarding sustainable and clean energy and facilitate to deliver our shared interests.”

Commercial operation of the plant is expected in 2022.