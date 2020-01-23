Aldi pledges to remove plastic applicators from tampons

Aldi has made a commitment to remove all plastic applicators from its own brand tampons as part of its efforts to reduce “unnecessary plastic”.

The supermarket has pledged to replace them with cardboard alternatives from the end of January 2020.

The move follows discussions with campaigner Ella Daish who has been working with supermarkets and manufacturers to eliminate the use of plastics from menstrual products.

Fritz Walleczek, Managing Director of Corporate Responsibility at Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “We’re constantly reviewing our product range to remove and replace unnecessary, single-use plastic and applicators are an example of exactly this.

“Ella’s work to drive awareness of the use of plastic in sanitary products is really commendable. As a business, cutting waste is what we do and it’s great to be able to support her efforts.”

Aldi – which has more than 874 stores across Britain – also previously set targets to ensure all of its own label packaging are recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2022 and reduce plastic packaging by 25% by 2023.