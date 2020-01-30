German utility innogy to build 60MW energy storage facility in Ireland

German energy company innogy has taken a final investment decision to develop a large-scale battery storage facility in Ireland.

It is planning to invest around €25 million (£21m) in the County Monaghan scheme, which will have a total capacity of 60MW.

That’s enough to power around 125,000 homes in the country.

Once fully operational in 2021, the battery storage plant – innogy’s first in Ireland – will provide system services to the national grid, expected to respond in less than 150 milliseconds to frequency changes, importing or exporting electricity from the grid as needed.

Cathal Hennessy, Managing Director of innogy Renewables Ireland said: “This battery storage facility makes an important contribution to the successful realisation of the Irish energy transition. This is because storage technologies help to provide an important link between modern grids and intermittent generation, by storing excess renewable energy for use when required.”