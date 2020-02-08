Climate change: Government awards funding to plant 50,000 trees

The government has announced funding to support 13 projects that will plant 50,000 trees in total across England to support the fight against climate change.

Projects in urban communities, from Thanet to Middlesbrough and Merseyside to Bristol, will plant more than 22,000 large trees and 28,000 small trees.

The project will support the UK’s journey towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 as trees store carbon and can also help make towns and cities more resilient.

It is part of the first round of the £10 million Urban Tree Challenge Fund, administered by the Forestry Commission, that will see a total of 130,000 trees planted across towns and cities in England by 2021.

The government previously committed to plant 30,000 hectares of trees a year by 2025.

Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers said: “Trees are vital in the fight against climate change, to tackle air pollution and help us achieve our net zero target by 2050. But for local communities they are so much more. They allow green spaces to come together, help both physical and mental wellbeing and connect children and young people with nature.

“Our manifesto sets our ambition to have every new street lined with trees and the Urban Tree Challenge Fund complements this ambition, benefitting thousands of people for years to come.”

The second round of the fund will reopen for applications from individual tree planters later this year.