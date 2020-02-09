Qatar’s first large-scale solar farm to be developed by Total and Marubeni

Total and Marubeni are to develop Qatar’s first large-scale solar energy facility.

The 800MW Al Kharsaah Solar project, which will be located 80 kilometres west of Doha, was awarded to a consortium of Total and Marubeni, split 49% and 51% respectively.

The facility will provide sustainable and affordable energy to the Qatari grid starting from 2021 – it will have an initial capacity of 350MW before reaching maximum operating capacity in 2022.

By this time, the facility will provide around a tenth of the country’s peak electricity demand and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 26 million tonnes over its lifetime.

The project benefits from a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) which will see it supply electricity to utility Kahramaa.

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of Total, said: “We are proud to pioneer the development of the first large-scale solar power plant in Qatar and support the country’s assertive commitment to developing renewable energy.

“Together with our partners, we will bring the best of our expertise and technical know-how to deliver one of the most competitive projects in the world.”