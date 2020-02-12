Efficiency & Environment, Features, Infrastructure, Top Stories, Videos & Podcasts

Step inside the tunnels powering London…

ELN visits the £1bn London Power Tunnels project, designed to support the capital’s demand for power and the UK’s net zero transition

Priyanka Shrestha
Wednesday 12 February 2020
ELN News Editor Priyanka Shrestha goes 32 metres underground to find out about the £1 billion project to rewire London – one of the most imporant additions to the capital’s electricity system since the 1960s.

Watch the full video to find out more.

