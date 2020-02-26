Coronavirus forces Chevron to send London staff home

Chevron has asked 300 staff at Canary Wharf office to work from home as a precaution against coronavirus.

The oil company took the step after one member of its staff reported flu-like symptoms after returning from a country where there have been cases of the disease.

The staff at the Westferry Circus office at Canary Wharf, which mainly engage in downstream oil and gas products trading are advised to work from home “for the time being”, until the employee’s results come back.

The company said: “Chevron continues to monitor the situation very closely, utilising the guidance of international and local health authorities. Our primary concern is the health and safety of our employees and we are taking precautionary measures to reduce their risk of exposure.

“Consequently, we have requested that our colleagues, based at our Westferry Circus office in London, work from home for the time being.”

The UK’s Department of Health and Social Care reported Tuesday that nearly 6,800 people had been screened for coronavirus in the country, though so far only 13 have tested positive.