Finance & Markets

Covid-19 impacts India’s coal imports

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the nation’s coal imports have seen a 14% reduction since last year

ELN TV

Chhaya Dabas
More Articles
Monday 16 March 2020
Image: VladSV / Shutterstock

The coronavirus outbreak hasn’t spared the coal industry in India – compared to last year’s imports of 19.82 million tonnes, India registered a decline to 17.01 million tons in February 2020.

According to Vinaya Varma, MD and CEO of mjunction, a B2b e-commerce company that publishes research reports on coal and steel verticals: “In line with expectations, coal import volumes staged a decline during the month of February due to increased domestic availability, volatility in non-coking coal prices as well as uncertainty arising from the coronavirus epidemic.

“Going forward, prices may see a downward bias, while demand for import may remain subdued, for much the same reason.”

A new report also suggests the virus will see the clean economy, including renewable power, energy storage, electric vehicles, heating, cooling and the circular economy ‘be hit hard’.

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast