Total builds France’s ‘largest battery storage project’ in Dunkirk

French energy firm Total has announced plans to invest €15 million (£13.6m) in building ‘France’s largest battery storage project’ in Dunkirk’s port district.

The new lithium-ion energy facility will have a storage capacity of 25MWh thanks to 11 integrated 2.3MWh containers and is to support the stability of the French power grid.

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of Total, said: “This project is part of Total’s strategy to develop the stationary energy storage solutions that are critical to the expansion of renewable energy, which is intermittent by nature.

“It will contribute toward the goal of increasing the share of renewables in France’s energy mix, while helping to stabilise the domestic power grid.”