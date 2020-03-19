US firm NextEra Energy commits $1.5m to support people affected by the coronavirus

NextEra Energy has announced its family of companies has committed $1.5 million (£1.3m) to supporting its most vulnerable customers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The US utility, which operarates in 45 states, will distribute the emergency funds, provided by the NextEra Energy Foundation and Gulf Power Foundation, to partner organisations ‘working on the frontlines’ of the Covid-19 crisis.

Jim Robo, NextEra Energy Chairman and CEO, said: “As the world’s largest clean energy company, we’ve responded to countless crises over the years and understand how vital it is to be there for our communities when we’re needed the most and Covid-19 is no different.

“We are steadfastly committed to doing everything we can to assist the most vulnerable in our communities as we all work through this unsettling and difficult time together. Simply put, it’s the right thing to do and I strongly encourage other businesses to join this effort.”