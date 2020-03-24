Scottish wind farm to raise emergency fund amid coronavirus crisis

The biggest community wind farm in the UK on the Isle of Lewis, owned by Point and Sandwick Trust has announced it is diverting all spare cash for this year to set up a pandemic support fund for the local community amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Calum Macdonald, Development Manager for Point and Sandwick Trust, said: “The Point and Sandwick Trust Board have decided to devote all the income that isn’t already committed to key local organisations like Bethesda to support the community effort we are going to need to get through the pandemic.

“We are very lucky that there have been no reported infections in the island as yet and we pray that it remains that way. But whatever happens, we will have to pull together to help each other and also to help the fantastic health and care workers we have in these islands to tackle this virus.

“That is why the Board have decided to use all its spare income in 2020, or to the end of the emergency, to set up a Pandemic Community Fund. We will have discussions with local organisations including Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and NHS Western Isles to work out how the fund can best be used. We also hope to have discussions with other funding partners and intend to support work being done locally by Point, Sandwick and Stornoway Community Councils and others.”