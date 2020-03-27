Earth Hours goes digital in light of coronavirus pandemic

On Saturday 28th March, millions of people around the world will celebrate Earth Hour by switching off the lights.

In the light of the coronavirus pandemic however, the Earth Hour global organising team has issued a statement recommending ‘all event organisers to participate in Earth Hour digitally this year’.

The organisers urge people to move this weekend’s celebrations online and advise them if they still consider organising a community event to follow national health guidelines on attending or hosting public events and make a decision based on the advice provided by each country’s Ministry of Health.

In an announcement, Earth Hour’s global organising team, stated: “Earth Hour has always been a people-led movement. The well-being and health of our supporters and staff is our top priority. We stand in solidarity and support of our global communities and encourage all participants to take part in Earth Hour safely.”

Started by WWF as a symbolic lights-out event in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour has one of the world’s largest grassroots movements for the environment, engaging millions of people in more than 180 countries and territories.