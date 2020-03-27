Siemens Gamesa to supply 25 turbines to one of Vietnam’s biggest wind farms

Turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa will supply 25 of its wind turbines to one of the Vietnam‘s biggest wind farms.

It says with a total capacity of 113MW, the Hoa Thang 1.2 wind farm will generate enough electricity to meet the demands of more than 240,000 Vietnamese people following its commissioning in 2021.

The project comes as the Vietnamese Government makes efforts to mitigate climate concerns, increase renewable energy production to account for 15-20% of its total energy output by 2030 and reach a target of developing 6GW of wind power capacity by 2030.

Rischard Paul Luijendijk, Chief Executive of Siemens Gamesa’s onshore business unit in the Asia-Pacific region, said: “With an accumulated installation of 101GW, Siemens Gamesa can leverage its global expertise and footprint to partner with Hoa Thang Energy to develop one of the largest wind farms in Vietnam.

“As market scale and financing are helping to unlock potential in Vietnam, we are committed to supporting our Vietnamese customers to accelerate the penetration of renewable energy and bring clean power for generations to come.”