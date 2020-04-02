Prodesa to build two wood pellet plants in Belarus

Engineering company Prodesa has announced its plans to build two turnkey pellet plants in North East Belarus.

The facilities, which consist of a wet line, a belt dryer as well as the pelleting line, storage and product output, are expected to be completed in first months of 2021 and deliver up to 20 tonnes per hour of industrial wood pellets.

Prodesa says in order to ensure the best performance, it will establish also a workshop in Belarus to provide after-sales assistance.

The company has already supplied complete pellet factories in Canada, US, Vietnam and Latvia.