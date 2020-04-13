Buckinghamshire solar farm to generate enough clean energy for 2,800 homes

A 12MW solar farm in Buckinghamshire that will generate enough renewable energy to power the equivalent of 2,800 homes and save 5,000 tonnes of carbon every year has been powered up.

The site, named Bumpers, was sourced, designed and fully developed by Anesco and has plans for co-located battery storage soon.

The new solar project will be monitored and maintained by Anesco’s operations and maintenance team for the next 25 years, to ensure it continues to operate at its maximum efficiency.

Mark Futyan, Anesco CEO, commented: “Solar and battery storage have a vital role to play in the decarbonisation of the energy system and the UK’s transition to net zero.”