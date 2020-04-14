Ørsted goes big with 338MW wind farm in Texas

Ørsted has completed its Sage Draw Wind project, a 338MW wind farm in Texas.

The 120-wind turbine project will have the capacity to meet the annual electricity needs of 120,000 American homes.

The company says Sage Draw Wind will help bring its total onshore operational installed capacity to 1.3GW.

At the same time, an additional 800MW of onshore wind, solar and storage projects is under construction and due to enter operation in late 2020 and early 2021.

Declan Flanagan, Executive Vice President of Ørsted and CEO of its Onshore business, said: “The safe completion of Sage Draw amidst the escalating Covid-19 crisis is a testament to the resilience and adaptiveness of the Ørsted team and key project partners at Blattner Energy and GE Renewable Energy as well as financial partners, GE Energy Financial Services and BHE Renewables.

“This underscores the significant role renewable energy can play in continuing to build our economy as we manage through and beyond the current crisis.”