EDF partners with Boots to deliver medicine to most vulnerable

EDF has partnered with Boots UK to help local communities during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, delivering essential prescription medicines to vulnerable patients and to those households in self-isolation.

Around 70 of EDF’s smart and technical field engineers have volunteered to support the Boots Pharmacy Delivery and Collection scheme, collecting essential supplies from Boots hubs, so that those who are self-isolating or cannot get to their local pharmacy can have the medicines they need delivered to their door.

The energy supplier says engineers have been matched to suitable locations to minimise the distance they need to travel and time spent outdoors.

Philippe Commaret, Managing Director for Customers at EDF, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the resilience and commitment shown by our whole team during this unprecedented time – from our dedicated engineers who have volunteered to take part in this programme, to those working tirelessly to keep energy running across the country.”

Eddie Storr, Head of Supply Chain Pharmacy at Boots UK, said: “We are incredibly grateful to receive this support from EDF and I would personally like to thank their volunteers, and all our incredible colleagues at Boots, who are stepping forward onto the front line to ensure the safe and secure delivery of prescriptions to the most vulnerable.”