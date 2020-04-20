Tonik Energy uses the cloud to boost EV charging network

Renewable energy company Tonik Energy is using cloud-based tech to improve electric vehicle (EV) charging in the UK.

It has teamed up with Fortum Charge and Drive to bolster its network. Using Fortum’s EV network management system it hopes to streamline charging infrastructure – including charger maintenance, consumption reports and revenue updates across 4,000 sites.

It hopes the partnership will quicken access and charging to customers and boost the commercial uptake of sustainable EV charging infrastructure.