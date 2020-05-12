Giles Hankinson, CEO of Utility Aid – the UK’s leading energy broker, has some important advice for businesses during this difficult time.

We understand how difficult and challenging it is right now for not-for-profit organisations and therefore have come up with some cost saving tips for you to utilise.

Provide frequent meter readings

We understand that this not may be that easy right now, but the more meter readings you can send us, particularly as you are likely to be consuming less energy in the current climate, the more accurate your bills will be. We will work with suppliers, on your behalf, to ensure they get this information and react to it.

Possible payment holidays

We are in constant contact with energy suppliers about the possibility of offering our clients payment holidays, in the same way many mortgage providers are doing for UK households that need it most. If you think that you could benefit from this, please do get in touch and we will see if your provider will consider this option.

Tell us about sites that are shut

If you have any sites or locations that are currently shut and therefore not consuming any energy, please do let us know as soon as possible. We can speak to the supplier and arrange for you to move to a standing charge for the closure period. As we know, every little does help.

Please don’t cancel your direct debits

We understand that these are incredibly difficult times, but please do not just cancel your direct debits. Talk to us about any concerns you have, and we will do all we can to help see you through this.

We are determined to help wherever we possibly can. So, if you are feeling pressure, stress or any degree of uncertainty about what to do with any aspect of your energy provisions then please do not hesitate to talk to us. We are here to provide advice and help you feel more in control.

You can contact us on 0808 178 8170 or by email at [email protected].

