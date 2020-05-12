The uptake of renewables will intensify after the coronavirus crisis.

That’s the suggestion from Ian Gadsby, Managing Director of Ylem Energy, who spoke to ELN about the real impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the energy sector and the challenges posed by delivering new projects during the lockdown.

He says there will always be a place for on-site generation, as there is a growing demand for distributed energy sources and notes they ‘will remain in any scenario’.

The boss predicts the increase in renewable generation will continue and suggests energy storage from batteries is going to play a pivotal role in the future – he said: “We just start to see this revolution in the battery storage market, but in time we are going to see a lot more of this uptake combined with more and more people taking themselves off the grid.”

He also expects technology will help the UK energy sector to continue its process of decentralisation and reach its ambitious targets of reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

He added: “We are going to see more solar, more wind potentially happening. I think solar would be even more on-site and battery energy storage will be the heart of all this new era.”