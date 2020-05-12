‘UK households waste less food during coronavirus lockdown’

UK households are adopting ‘food-smart behaviours’ and creating less food waste during coronavirus lockdown.

That’s according to a new survey of more than 4,000 participants conducted by the Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP), which looked at waste management statistics while the stay-at-home measures were in place.

Nearly a third of UK consumers said they are cooking more creatively during the lockdown, while 30% have started saving leftovers.

The findings of the survey show a 34% reduction in respondents’ self-reported level of food waste across four key products – potatoes, bread, milk and chicken.

Shopping habits seem to have changed as well, according to the report, which suggests 63% are going to the shops less, 59% are choosing to buy more when they do and nearly half are actively checking their cupboards more often before shopping.

Insights from the research also note around 90% of people agree food waste is an ‘important national issue’.